Greensboro warns of phishing scam involving traffic tickets

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Department of Transportation is warning residents about what appears to be a phishing scam involving traffic tickets.
A local resident received an email purporting to be a traffic citation recorded by a traffic camera in Greensboro, the city said in a news release. The city does not use cameras to issue traffic violations and would not email someone to issue a traffic ticket.
The city encouraged residents to think twice before opening attachments or clicking any links in an unsolicited email. Official email correspondence from the city of Greensboro will always come from an email with the domain @greensboro-nc.gov.