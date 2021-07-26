Greensboro woman, 21, dies after being shot late Sunday, police say

GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Greensboro woman died from her injuries early Monday after being shot late Sunday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police say they are investigating the death of Keyona Deasia Walker as a homicide and have no suspect information to release at this time.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a reported shooting in the 200 block of East Whittington Street, according to information in the news release. No additional details were available from police.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.