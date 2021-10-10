Greensboro woman dies in pedestrian crash, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman died after she was struck by a vehicle on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the pedestrian accident on South Elm-Eugene Street near Meadowview Street. They determined that a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Safdar Rasool, 68, of High Point, struck a pedestrian.

Police identified the pedestrian as 36-year-old Latoya Marie Watlington.

Watlington later died from her injuries at Moses Cone Hospital. Rasool was not injured and the crash was being investigated by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.