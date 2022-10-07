 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro woman gets life in prison for running over crowd at gas station in 2019, killing 1 and injuring 5 others

Exxon homicide trial

Meranda Chantel Watlington (right), 31, and Fana Aquette Felton (left), 30, are being tried together in the October 2019 death of Zanelle Tucker, 30, killed during the chaos of a late-night group fight at a Greensboro gas station.

 GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman who drove an SUV into a crowd of people after a 2019 brawl at a gas station, killing one and injuring five others, will spend the rest of her life in prison.

A Guilford County Superior Court jury on Friday convicted Meranda Chantel Watlington, 31, of first-degree murder in the death of Zanelle Tucker, who died after being crushed by the Ford Explorer when Watlington twice drove into the crowd. The jury also convicted 30-year-old Fana Aquette Felton of Greensboro of being an accessory to the crime.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Superior Court Judge Stuart Albright also sentenced Felton, who is seven months pregnant, to a total of 10 years in prison for various charges. Both women were convicted of inflicting injuries on five others.

The women were tried together in the Oct. 12, 2019, death of the 30-year-old Tucker, who was run over by the SUV Watlington was driving after a minor fender-bender sparked a late-night brawl at an Exxon on Gate City Boulevard.

The women, who are cousins, faced 16 charges. Of the most serious, Watlington faced one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Felton was facing accessory after the fact on each of those charges. The jury's 4 p.m. verdict also included not guilty on most of the attempted first-degree murder charges connected to those who were injured.

Tucker's mother spoke before the judge sentenced the women. The 3 a.m. brawl was sparked by a minor accident that was caught on the station's security cameras. The footage shows Tucker and Watlington attempting to prevent a fight between Felton and an unidentified person. Then the crowd turns on Watlington, who is hit and kicked after she is knocked to the ground. Watlington is later seen climbing into the driver's seat of the SUV and first reversing the vehicle into the crowd. Then she puts the vehicle in drive and plows through the people laid out on the ground a second time.

Tucker's parents have been in court each day for the two-week trial.

"I want to thank everyone for working so hard to get justice for my child," Laura Tucker said. "She had a really peaceful, soulful heart."

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

