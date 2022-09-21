Guilford County and Greensboro officials head to White House to discuss pandemic funding

GREENSBORO — Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston are heading to Washington to discuss how American Rescue Plan Act funding has helped local residents, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

Vaughan and Alston will join other North Carolina leaders for the “Communities in Action: Building a Better North Carolina” event Thursday at the White House. The event is the second in a series hosted by the White House to discuss how the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, and CHIPS and Science Act are benefiting North Carolinians, the release said.

“The City of Greensboro is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide affordable housing to those most in need, including disabled veterans,” Vaughan said in the release. “Furthermore, minority-and women-owned businesses will be able to expand and major City projects are moving forward. Many of our residents avoided evictions or foreclosures, giving them peace of mind, thanks to this critical funding.”

Alston echoed Vaughan's positive comments about the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in 2021.

“The American Rescue Plan Act funding is helping us address a broad range of issues in our community, including many long existing inequities laid bare by the pandemic,” Alston said in the release. “From improving health and protecting our seniors and children to life/safety improvements and multi-functional community centers and parks, the investments made today will deliver jobs, economic opportunity, and improved quality of life for all Guilford County residents well into the future.”

The city of Greensboro received $59.4 million in ARPA money. The city has spent ARPA grant funds for housing, public safety, parks and recreation and other government services. Learn more about the city’s ARPA funding at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP.

The city also received $2 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help residents whose household was financially affected by COVID-19. This money was used to pay rent and utilities or make overdue mortgage payments.

Guilford County received $104.3 million in ARPA money. The county has allocated nearly $67 million in ARPA funds: $49 million directly to municipalities for increased access to reliable water systems, fire prevention, community centers, parks, sidewalks and accessible playgrounds; and $18 million to support county-led programs to reduce infant mortality rates, improve access to grow and buy healthy food, identify and address inequities in health, protect and care for seniors and children who experience abuse, and double the number of licensed foster homes.

The county, along with the city, UNCG and Legal Aid North Carolina also spent money to prevent homelessness for families and individuals facing eviction by providing eviction mediation support and education.

County commissioners are holding regular work sessions to review proposals and allocate the remaining $37.4 million in ARPA funds. Learn more about the county’s ARPA program and view the ARPA dashboard on the county’s website.

The ARPA funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.