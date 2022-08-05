 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Guilford County deputies respond to fatal shooting Thursday night, officials say

  • 0
Police red and blue lights

Guilford County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that happened in the eastern part of the county.

Deputies who responded at 9:44 p.m. located a gunshot victim, who died at the scene, according to a news release this morning from the sheriff's office.

The news release did not provide any additional details.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Allen at 336-641- 5963 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers capture distant neutron stars colliding in glorious color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert