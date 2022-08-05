Guilford County deputies respond to fatal shooting Thursday night, officials say

Guilford County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that happened in the eastern part of the county.

Deputies who responded at 9:44 p.m. located a gunshot victim, who died at the scene, according to a news release this morning from the sheriff's office.

The news release did not provide any additional details.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Allen at 336-641- 5963 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

This story will be updated as more information become available.