Guilford County Detention Officer charged after engaging in sexual act with an inmate, sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — A Guilford County Detention Officer has been charged after he allegedly engaged in a "consensual sexual act" with an inmate, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The charge against Barry J. Ferrell, 34, of Greensboro stems from a single incident that took place at the Greensboro jail in July of this year, according to the sheriff's office.

The sexual encounter between Ferrell and the female inmate violate N.C. General Statute 14-27.31(b), which states that if an agent or employee of an institution who has custody over a person or victim "engages in vaginal intercourse or a sexual act" with the person in custody, the defendant is guilty of a Class E felony.

Ferrell was released from custody on a $75,000 unsecured bail.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson Lori Poag, Ferrell is on suspension from his duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation into the incident.

The sheriff's office said no further information will be released about the incident at this time.