Guilford County jury case overturned after judge voices views on race, religion

"So we walk off these juries and we leave open the opportunity for — for juries to exist with no African American sitting on them, to give an African American defendant a fair trial. So we cannot keep complaining if we’re going to be part of the problem."

Cubbage added that, as a Baptist herself, she would have no issue serving as a jury member.

In the appeal, Campbell, who is Black, believes his rights were violated because the judge "intimidated the jurors from exercising their beliefs, free will or judgment" and because the judge interjected race into the trial.

Cubbage's remarks constitute a "structural error," Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud wrote in the majority opinion for the three-judge panel, which ruled 2-1 for a new trial.

Despite Cubbage's comments appearing to reflect her desire for Campbell to have a fair trial, her comments would likely make other jurors — especially Black jurors — "reluctant to respond openly and frankly to questions during jury selection regarding their ability to be fair and neutral, particularly if their concerns arose from their religious beliefs," Stroud wrote.