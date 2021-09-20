Guilford County man convicted of naturalization fraud loses U.S. citizenship

RALEIGH — A Guilford County man had his U.S. citizenship revoked for lying under oath on his naturalization application, authorities said.

Simbala Gory, 45, lied about previous criminal activity, including a sex offense in 2009 for which he was just convicted last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.

He was sentenced to three years of probation and six months of home detention after pleading guilty to naturalization fraud, according to the release. He was also "denaturalized," which means he returns to his immigration status before he became a U.S. citizen.

Gory, who was born in Mali, was naturalized on July 26, 2016.

At the time of his guilty plea to naturalization fraud, Gory admitted giving false information about having committed a crime previously for which he was not arrested, but maintained he answered truthfully when saying he had not forced anyone to have sexual contact with him, according to the release.