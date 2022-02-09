Guilford County settles lawsuit involving stay-at-home order, arrests of protesters

US Supreme Court is weighing a Mississippi abortion case that could ultimately overturn landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has settled a lawsuit filed on behalf of abortion protesters arrested in March 2020 in connection with the county’s “stay-at-home” order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A federal lawsuit remains active against the city of Greensboro, a co-defendant whose officers made the arrests.

The county agreed to pay $15,000 toward the protesters’ legal fees in a settlement filed in October. The agreement states that any future "stay-at-home" orders contain language that “worship, religious and spiritual gatherings and other activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights are exempt.”

That language is to be interpreted to apply to sidewalk prayer and related peaceful pro-life advocacy, according to the agreement.

Kevin Theriot, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, said it only recently became clear that the settlement would stand as the final dismissal of the case against the county.