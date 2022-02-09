Guilford County settles lawsuit involving stay-at-home order, arrests of protesters

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has settled a lawsuit filed on behalf of abortion protesters arrested in March 2020 in connection with the county’s “stay-at-home” order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A federal lawsuit remains active against the city of Greensboro, a co-defendant whose officers made the arrests.
The county agreed to pay $15,000 toward the protesters’ legal fees in a settlement filed in October. The agreement states that any future "stay-at-home" orders contain language that “worship, religious and spiritual gatherings and other activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights are exempt.”
That language is to be interpreted to apply to sidewalk prayer and related peaceful pro-life advocacy, according to the agreement.
Kevin Theriot, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, said it only recently became clear that the settlement would stand as the final dismissal of the case against the county.
“It was a countywide order that gave exceptions for some things but not for religious speech,” Theriot said in a telephone interview Tuesday. Those exceptions included traveling to get food, an essential purpose that was allowed under the stay-at-home order. “And, of course, when you're talking about the government taking advantage of a crisis to silence speech, in particular religious speech, well, that's a problem.”
Interim County Attorney Matt Mason said in an email that the county is satisfied with the outcome but declined to comment further.
In a phone interview Tuesday, City Attorney Chuck Watts said: “We don’t really comment about cases in litigation.”
Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit on behalf of Global Impact Ministries — doing business as Love Life, an anti-abortion group based in Charlotte — as well as eight men associated with the group who were arrested on March 28 and March 30.
At the time, a Greensboro police spokesman said protesters were charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing law enforcement officials after they refused to disperse.
The countywide order, endorsed by both Greensboro and High Point, took effect March 27 — the day before police made the first arrests. Among other things, it required people to stay home except for essential activities, avoid unnecessary travel, socially distance and not gather in large groups where the disease could readily spread.
The men, most of whom had traveled from outside of Guilford County, had gathered in the Destiny Church parking lot and along a sidewalk near A Woman’s Choice, an abortion clinic. The facilities are near each other along Randleman Road.
The lawsuit notes that the men socially distanced and that their group fell below the 10-person threshold allowed for gatherings under the stay-at-home order.
A motion by the city of Greensboro to dismiss the lawsuit against it is still pending before U.S. District Judge William Osteen Jr.
In that motion, the city says Alliance Defending Freedom’s claims that the order violated their constitutional rights fails because it was “proper exercise of the government’s broad powers during an emergency situation, specifically the very early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Nonetheless, Theriot said Alliance Defending Freedom remains steadfast in its fight against the city.
“In this case, the police officer said that if a person was walking to a store or restaurant, that would be permitted on the sidewalk. But walking on the sidewalk and praying was not,” he said, referring to a conversation recorded via livestream on Love Life’s Facebook page.“That points out the problem because we were there to pray. That's why our clients were cited.
"If they were going to Church's Chicken, they would have not been cited.”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.