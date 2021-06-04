Update: Woman who stole Guilford County sheriff's vehicle identified

Video shows Parks rummaged around in the vehicle until 4:42 p.m. when she used the spare key to turn on the engine and drive out of the parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.

During that time, Rogers was in meetings and did not notice the Tahoe was missing until about ten to fifteen minutes after it was stolen. Deputies and officers with the Greensboro Police Department began searching, and with the help of a GPS device, the vehicle was located within an hour after it was stolen, the sheriff's office said.

Parks was still inside the vehicle when it was found at a West Gate City Boulevard Exxon station.

She was arrested and remains at the jail in Greensboro under a $10,000 secured bail.

No one was injured as a result of the theft, the sheriff's office said.

Rogers met with Parks at the jail Friday morning and said Parks was "contrite and apologetic." According to the sheriff's office, Rogers encouraged her to seek assistance from the Sheriff's Inmate Re-entry Program upon her release from jail.

