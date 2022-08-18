Guilford DA: Greensboro police officers justified in using force to stop man who set fire to patrol car, attacked officer last year

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County district attorney says three Greensboro police officers involved in a fatal shooting last year were justified in using deadly force.

Christopher Corey Moore, 41, was killed after setting a police vehicle on fire in the department's downtown parking lot and attacking an officer entering police headquarters on Aug. 27, 2021.

The officer who was attacked, J.M. Chavez, said Moore hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, then continued to hit him in the head and face before trying to choke him, District Attorney Avery Crump said in a statement, citing the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. Moore also tried to take his weapon, Chavez told investigators.

"From the moment Officer Chavez was subject to an unprovoked physical attack that took him to the ground in a struggle for his gun, each of the officers were entirely justified in attempting to end a real and immediate deadly confrontation," Crump wrote.

The police department and district attorney's office requested the SBI investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings. The SBI sent its findings to the district attorney on May 12, Crump said in Wednesday's statement.

Crump reviewed the findings before deciding whether officers used force appropriately.

According to the SBI investigation, Moore walked into the police department parking lot at 100 E. Police Plaza about 3 p.m. that day. Security video showed him using accelerant to light a marked police vehicle on fire.

Due to the camera angle, there was no video of the assault on Chavez, according to the SBI.

Chavez told investigators that he was able to pull his weapon and believes he shot Moore in the chest as they struggled on the ground. Then his gun jammed.

Police said previously two other officers, A.L. Dellinger and R.T. Brooks, came to his aid.

Brooks was inside the building when he heard gunshots and someone shouting for help, according to the SBI investigation. When he got outside, he saw Chavez on the ground, face bloody with someone on top of him. He fired at the attacker as Chavez yelled for him to shoot, Brooks told the SBI.

Dellinger had just arrived at the parking lot and was getting out of his car when he heard the gunshots and shouting, he told investigators. He saw Chavez and Moore struggling and fired when he saw Moore trying to take a weapon from Chavez, according to the SBI investigation.

After the shooting, Dellinger pulled Moore off of Chavez and provided medical aid, the investigation shows.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. Chavez was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was released after treatment.

According to the investigation, several witnesses corroborated what officers said happened.

All three officers were initially placed on administrative duty by the police department, which is standard procedure in such cases, pending an SBI investigation.

Moore was previously convicted of assault on a police officer in 2015. The SBI investigation also revealed some evidence of mental health concerns, Crump said.

