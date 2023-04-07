Guilford County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a house fire in February.
Arthur Sylvester Chapman is charged with first-degree arson and was jailed on a $25,000 secured bond, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The arrest comes after detectives and the county fire marshal's office investigated a Feb. 24 house fire in the 5300 block of Hicone Road in McLeansville.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or the Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
