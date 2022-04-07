Guilford deputies make second arrest this week in 2021 homicide case

GREENSBORO — Guilford County sheriff's deputies arrested a 39-year-old Greensboro woman Thursday in connection with a homicide case.
Brandy Renee Fitzgerald was charged with aiding and abetting — a felony — and received a $200,000 bond, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
On Monday, deputies arrested Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro, on a first-degree murder charge. Authorities believe Boswell shot Aron Raymond Smith, 23, of Greensboro, on Dec. 28 in the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard. Smith died of his injuries at the hospital Dec. 29.
Boswell was jailed without bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 3, according to county inmate records.