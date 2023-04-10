Guilford County Sheriff's officials announced the arrest Monday of a 21-year-old man charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting Friday of another man in Browns Summit.

Deputies responded just after 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 7400 block of Doggett Road, where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a news release from the sheriff's office, which is not releasing the man's name.

In addition to attempted first-degree murder, detectives charged Malik Lamont Scales with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, a felony, and assault in the presence of a minor, a misdemeanor.

Scales was arrested without incident and received a $700,000 secured bond.

Sheriff's officials have not released details about what may have led to the shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.