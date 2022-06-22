Guilford sheriff issues warning about scams pressuring people to pay fines by phone

GREENSBORO — Scammers are calling residents claiming to be law enforcement officers and in some cases are using actual officers' names from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, authorities warned Wednesday.

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports that his office was recently made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made in an attempt to defraud local residents of money.

Many of these criminals are claiming that a court date or jury selection has been missed and a warrant has been or will be issued unless the person pays a fine, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials said the scammers often speak quickly and use an authoritative tone to put pressure on the resident so he or she will agree to send money without question.

Often these criminals use "burner" phones and the numbers that they call from may change frequently to avoid detection.

"The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will in no case ask that a citizen pay any fine by cash, credit card, PayPal, CashApp, etc.," sheriff's officials said in the news release. "The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office does not conduct this type of business over the telephone and citizens should be very cautious not to provide any personal or financial details over the telephone."

If a person thinks that they owe a fine or has an inquiry about a warrant or arrest, or may have been a victim of this scam, call the sheriff's office directly at 336-641-3690.

Tips to avoid scams:

• Don't answer calls from numbers you do not recognize.

• Don’t return one-ring calls from unknown numbers.

• If you do answer and it's a robo-caller or believe it to be a scam, just hang up without saying anything.

• Don't press any buttons or give out any information.