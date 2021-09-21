 Skip to main content
Guilford sheriff seeks info on people illegally dumping garbage on Stokesdale road
Guilford sheriff seeks info on people illegally dumping garbage on Stokesdale road

STOKESDALE — People are illegally dumping items on Water Oak Road and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for information to help catch them.

The large amounts of garbage and waste being dumped create "a hazardous detriment to our community," the sheriff's office said Tuesday in a news release.

Pictures shared by the sheriff's office show several vehicles from the past few months with loads of furniture, yard waste and other materials either before or after they've dumped their illegal loads on Water Oak Road between Goodwill Church and Happy Hill roads.

Illegal dumping is an environmental crime, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. And depending on the circumstances, charges can range from a misdemeanor to a felony with fines that can be quite heavy, DEQ said.

Along with making an area just look ugly, illegal dumping can cause contamination of surface and ground water, create flooding hazards, pose a fire risk, disrupt wildlife habitats, and present physical hazards to human health, DEQ said.

Anyone with information on the illegal dumping in Stokesdale is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 336-641-3694.

