Guilford sheriff's deputies investigate fatal shooting overnight in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE — Guilford County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting early Thursday.

At 1:28 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Saddlebranch Drive and found Jason Erik Liles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Liles succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.