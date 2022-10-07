 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford sheriff's deputy fired after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — A Guilford County sheriff's deputy was fired Friday after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Davidson County.

Deputy Steven Surratt was fired following a criminal investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and Surratt’s recent arrest in mid-September, Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release.

According to the release, Surratt was charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor connected to incidents in December in Davidson County.

A description of the charge indicates it is connected to possessing "material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”

No further details were released.

