Guilford sheriff's deputy fired after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — A Guilford County sheriff's deputy was fired Friday after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Davidson County.
Deputy Steven Surratt was fired following a criminal investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and Surratt’s recent arrest in mid-September, Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release.
According to the release, Surratt was charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor connected to incidents in December in Davidson County.
A description of the charge indicates it is connected to possessing "material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”
No further details were released.