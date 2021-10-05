Gun found on Northeast Guilford High School campus, 2 juveniles arrested, sheriff's office says

In early September, a lockdown drill at Jamestown Middle School quickly turned real when a student was seen with a BB gun. Though no was injured or threatened, the lockdown spread to other local schools, including Ragsdale High School and Guilford Technical Community College.

And on Sept. 21, 18-year-old Kayshaun Williams was arrested at his Jamestown home after police were notified of a potential threat against five Guilford County high schools — Southwest, Andrews, Southern, Southeast and Northeast high schools.

In Rockingham County, Morehead High School and Holmes Middle School sent out a warning on Sept. 16 that an unspecified threat had led to "secured perimeters" at the schools. That means no one was allowed to enter or leave the buildings, but the schools otherwise operated as usual. The secured perimeter was enacted after a staff member got "a concerning call," officials said, and authorities were interviewing a student in the incident.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is urging students to report any suspicious activity directly to law enforcement and school administrators. Sharing the information with friends and other students can create panic and promote the spread of misinformation, the sheriff's office said.