Gun found on Northeast Guilford High School campus, 2 juveniles arrested, sheriff's office says

MCLEANSVILLE — Two juveniles face criminal charges after a stolen handgun was found inside a vehicle at Northeast Guilford High School Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
On Monday, the school resource officer and administrators at Northeast Guilford heard a rumor of a gun somewhere on campus.
The SRO and administrators found two juveniles in the school parking lot, along with a firearm inside a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
The juveniles, who were not identified due to their ages, are charged with possession of a weapon on educational property and possession of a stolen firearm.
And in Rockingham County, Morehead High School was put on lockdown Tuesday because of a security threat.
"We received a concerning call and are currently working with the Sheriffs Department. All students are safe," Rockingham County Schools posted on its Facebook page.
In the months since a fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School in neighboring Forsyth County, several schools in Guilford and Rockingham counties have seen threats of violence or dealt with incidents involving firearms.
Just this past Saturday, a juvenile was arrested after posting a threat to High Point Central High School on social media.
In early September, a lockdown drill at Jamestown Middle School quickly turned real when a student was seen with a BB gun. Though no was injured or threatened, the lockdown spread to other local schools, including Ragsdale High School and Guilford Technical Community College.
And on Sept. 21, 18-year-old Kayshaun Williams was arrested at his Jamestown home after police were notified of a potential threat against five Guilford County high schools — Southwest, Andrews, Southern, Southeast and Northeast high schools.
In Rockingham County, Morehead High School and Holmes Middle School sent out a warning on Sept. 16 that an unspecified threat had led to "secured perimeters" at the schools. That means no one was allowed to enter or leave the buildings, but the schools otherwise operated as usual. The secured perimeter was enacted after a staff member got "a concerning call," officials said, and authorities were interviewing a student in the incident.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is urging students to report any suspicious activity directly to law enforcement and school administrators. Sharing the information with friends and other students can create panic and promote the spread of misinformation, the sheriff's office said.