GREENSBORO – A man with a gun robbed a Marathon gas station early today, Greensboro police say.

The man entered the business at 2435 Randleman Road shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to a police department news release.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store on foot.

Other information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

On 02.03.2023 at 1:27 am officers responded to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road in reference to a robbery of business.

A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male 5’10, slim build and wearing a gray color hoodie and blue jeans.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.