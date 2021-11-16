'Guns and violence' involving juveniles have High Point police turning to community partners

HIGH POINT — As violent crimes involving juveniles continue to climb, High Point Police Department is looking toward community groups for help.
“We have a pretty significant juvenile crime problem,” Chief Travis Stroud said during a meeting at the High Point Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s negatively impacting our community.”
“Guns and violence — that’s what it boils down to,” Stroud said.
As of November 2021, High Point police have seized 346 illegal guns, primarily during traffic stops and residential searches. Those guns are being found in the possession of teens more and more often, according to Stroud.
Just last year, in October, police documented four gun crimes involving a juvenile.
In October 2021, that number was up to 19 juveniles.
The problem prompted the police department to highlight community groups Tuesday, pointing out their efforts make a positive impact on the lives of juveniles.
“(The police) charge people,” Stroud said. “We arrest people. That’s what the police do. We don’t have the resources, so we have our partners.”
Those partners include groups like the Salvation Army Boys and Girl Club in High Point, whose after-school care, mentoring and job-hunting assistance for teens provide a unique opportunity to reach youth in the community.
Executive Director Amy Hudson has seen firsthand the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on juveniles.
“What we had accomplished in getting some of these kids into routines and into programs where they felt like they were supported and safe was suddenly taken away,” Hudson said.
“They now know what it’s like to not have any guidance,” Hudson added. “They know what it’s like not to have structure. They know what it’s like to not have to be at school everyday.”
Hudson and other community partners theorize juvenile violence is up, at least in part, because of conditions the pandemic has forced juveniles into — less time in school, more time on social media.
And a handful of teen crimes High Point police have investigated in recent months stemmed from social media.
In October, a bomb threat to High Point Central High School was posted to social media. The threat, which included an aerial view of the school, ended when police identified and arrested the 16-year-old boy behind the post.
In September, 18-year-old Kayshaun Williams was arrested after posting threats to several Guilford County schools online.
While no acts of violence were carried out in either instance, other teens have been at the center of crimes in which guns were seized.
On Oct. 25, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Bridges Drive. While investigating, shots rang out nearby, leading police to find 18-year-old Joshua Tishuan McQueen.
McQueen remains in custody under a $1 million bond, charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Other recent instances — an intentional fire set on a Guilford County school bus, the robbery and assault of a pizza delivery driver — also involved teenagers.
“We are committed to helping these kids,” Stroud said. “The ones that can be helped and want to get help, we’re going to provide them assistance.”
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.