'Guns and violence' involving juveniles have High Point police turning to community partners

Executive Director Amy Hudson has seen firsthand the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on juveniles.

“What we had accomplished in getting some of these kids into routines and into programs where they felt like they were supported and safe was suddenly taken away,” Hudson said.

“They now know what it’s like to not have any guidance,” Hudson added. “They know what it’s like not to have structure. They know what it’s like to not have to be at school everyday.”

Hudson and other community partners theorize juvenile violence is up, at least in part, because of conditions the pandemic has forced juveniles into — less time in school, more time on social media.

And a handful of teen crimes High Point police have investigated in recent months stemmed from social media.

In October, a bomb threat to High Point Central High School was posted to social media. The threat, which included an aerial view of the school, ended when police identified and arrested the 16-year-old boy behind the post.