Guns and weapons seized in search of High Point residence after suspects shot into neighboring apartment, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities arrested four people after finding drugs and weapons during a search of a High Point apartment Monday, police said in a news release.

About 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of vandalism at 245 Northpoint Avenue, according to police.

A gunshot fired through a wall that adjoined two apartments narrowly missed a resident, officers learned. Officers tried to make contact with the residents inside the apartment from which the shot was fired, but were unsuccessful, police said.

After evacuating nearby apartments and applying for a search warrant, officers from the department's tactical team and street crimes unit entered the apartment and found four people inside, police said.

Officers found two firearms and 450 rounds of live ammunition. They located drugs, including Xanax, heroin and oxycodone, along with paraphernalia used to package drugs, police said.

High Point residents Emily Mae Reinbold and Trevor Clinton Day, both 20, were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a weapon in city limits and several drug offenses, including trafficking heroin.