MADISON — Authorities in Rockingham County are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found deceased with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a gas station in Madison.

Deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office responded about 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the station, Ramon's Shell at 3656 US Highway 220. They believe the victim was killed around 4 a.m.

Sheriff's investigators worked Sunday to identify the victim in order to notify the next of kin.

Anyone who may have information about this homicide is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.