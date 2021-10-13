 Skip to main content
Gunshot victim hospitalized after Brighton Street shooting, Greensboro police say
Gunshot victim hospitalized after Brighton Street shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Brighton Street shooting ended with one person hospitalized, Greensboro police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Brighton Street and found one person with a gunshot wound, according to police. 

Police did not specify what time the shooting occurred and the information was not immediately available. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

