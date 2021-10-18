Gunshot victim in critical condition after shooting Monday morning, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A gunshot victim is in critical condition after a shooting on Hahn's Lane Monday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 8:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Hahn's Lane and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said there is no suspect information available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.