Gunshot wound victim found on Pisgah Church Road Tuesday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person shot Tuesday evening on Pisgah Church Road.
Officers found the victim after responding about 7 p.m. to a report of a firearm discharged in the 2400 block of Pisgah Church Road, police said in a news release.
Police did not release any details on the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.
Police also did not release any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
