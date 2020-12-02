 Skip to main content
Gunshot wound victim found on Pisgah Church Road Tuesday night, Greensboro police say
Gunshot wound victim found on Pisgah Church Road Tuesday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person shot Tuesday evening on Pisgah Church Road. 

Officers found the victim after responding about 7 p.m. to a report of a firearm discharged in the 2400 block of Pisgah Church Road, police said in a news release. 

Police did not release any details on the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. 

Police also did not release any suspect information. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

