Handcuffed man escapes from patrol vehicle on way to jail, Graham police say

GRAHAM — Early this morning a handcuffed man being taken to jail slipped out of his cuffs, opened the cruiser's back door and escaped, police said.
Timothy Watlington, 37, is not believed to be a danger to the general public, police said in a news release.
Officers arrested Watlington after responding about 1:35 a.m. to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Parker Street, police said. Police arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
Police said Watlington was handcuffed behind his back and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. The window was lowered so he could speak with his girlfriend before he was taken to jail, police said. On the way to the jail, Watlington got out of his handcuffs, reached through the bars on the window and opened the door from the outside to escape.
He was last seen running north near the intersection of West Elm and South Maple streets, police said.
Police are investigating several cases where a two-person team of thieves targets unwary shoppers with one distracting the shopper with a question while the other takes their wallet from a purse or bag sitting in their cart, police said in a news release.
The deputies had responded about 8:15 p.m. to 6705 Long Meadow Drive and found the two victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Sunday in a news release.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found Xavier Ramon Wells wounded, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Sunday morning.
Multiple schools across North Carolina reported similar fake 911 calls on Thursday, including Williams High School in Burlington, Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, Wilkes Central High School in Wilkesboro and a high school in Fayetteville.