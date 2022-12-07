Handcuffed man escapes from patrol vehicle on way to jail, Graham police say

GRAHAM — Early this morning a handcuffed man being taken to jail slipped out of his cuffs, opened the cruiser's back door and escaped, police said.

Timothy Watlington, 37, is not believed to be a danger to the general public, police said in a news release.

Officers arrested Watlington after responding about 1:35 a.m. to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Parker Street, police said. Police arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Police said Watlington was handcuffed behind his back and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. The window was lowered so he could speak with his girlfriend before he was taken to jail, police said. On the way to the jail, Watlington got out of his handcuffs, reached through the bars on the window and opened the door from the outside to escape.

He was last seen running north near the intersection of West Elm and South Maple streets, police said.

While multiple agencies arrived to help look for Watlington, they have not been able to find him, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. T. Barnes of the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 336-570-6711 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.