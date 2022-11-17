High Point business owners put on alert about 'car swinging' activity, police say

HIGH POINT — Police are reaching out to business owners after tips about a "car swinging" event that may take place Friday.

High Point police said “car swinging” is when drivers meet in a parking lot or shut down an intersection to do donuts and burnouts. These events typically draw crowds of people and can be dangerous, as well as disruptive to traffic and businesses, police said in a news release.

Police said people caught trespassing or disrupting traffic could get a ticket, be arrested or have their vehicle towed.

Business owners concerned about groups coming to their parking lots can fill out a “No Trespassing” form available at the High Point Police Department at 1730 Westchester Drive. The form will allow officers to request unauthorized people to leave a property, arrest people for trespassing on the property, and issue citations or warrants against people trespassing on the property, according to the department's news release.

The department's news release said officers plan to closely monitor parking lots and intersections for any “car swinging” activities.