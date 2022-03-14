High Point infant safe after police say 3 teens stole a car Sunday with the child inside

HIGH POINT — A 9-month-old child is safe after three juveniles stole the mother's car with the child inside Sunday afternoon, High Point police said in a news release.

At 12:40 p.m. Sunday, a woman was letting her car warm up outside of the 230 Building in Brentwood Crossing and had to step back inside her apartment after placing her child in the car.

"In the time it took for her to run inside, her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot directly outside her apartment," police said in the news release.

Officers quickly located the vehicle with the child still inside, unharmed, and saw three teenage boys in the immediate area.

Officers say they detained the juveniles a few blocks away with the keys to the stolen car still in hand. A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were each charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft, according to the news release.

All were transported to Juvenile Detention in Greensboro. Police say they will not provide information about the teens' identities because of their ages.

Police ask anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3mobile app for IOS or Android.