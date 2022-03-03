High Point man, 21, dies after being shot Wednesday night, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities say a 21-year-old High Point man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night died at a local hospital.

Officers responded at 8:41 p.m. to the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue and found LaQualius T. Little outside, at the rear of some apartments, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, High Point police said in a news release.

Little was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. While in surgery, Little died as a result of his injuries, according to the news release.

Additional details about the shooting are not immediately available.

This is the fifth homicide reported in the City of High Point in 2022.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000; or, download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.