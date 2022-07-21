 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point man, 49, who died after crash was not wearing seatbelt, police say

HP Police
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

HIGH POINT — Police say a 49-year-old High Point man died early this morning after losing control of his car and striking a tree.

Antawon Ingram's failure to wear a seatbelt — and speed — are contributing factors to this fatality, High Point police said in a news release.

This is the third traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2022. None of the three people who died were wearing a seatbelt, police said.

At 7:14 a.m., officers and other first responders were dispatched to South Centennial Street near East Russell Avenue about the crash.

Police said Ingram was driving a Honda CR-V south on North Centennial Street and crossed the center line of the road as he went through the intersection, police said in a news release.

Ingram swerved to avoid oncoming traffic, lost control of the vehicle, went off the road to the left and struck a single tree on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the news release.

Ingram was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The police department's traffic unit is investigating this crash.

