top story breaking

High Point man accused of assaulting officer, leading authorities on chase through Guilford and Randolph counties

HIGH POINT — A man is accused of assaulting a police officer and leading authorities on a vehicle chase through three cities, High Point police said in a news release.

Bobby D. Jones Jr..JPG

Bobby D. Jones Jr.

At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1000 block of Sweetbriar Road. The caller told dispatchers that a man claimed to have been assaulted and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Bobby D. Jones Jr., 42, of High Point. During the investigation, Jones physically assaulted an officer, then got into a vehicle and tried to run into another officer who was pulling up to the scene, the release said.

Officers chased Jones through areas of High Point, Thomasville and Trinity in Guilford and Randolph counties. Jones’ vehicle came to a stop while trying to cross a median on Interstate 74 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

Jones ran from the scene and was arrested after a short foot chase. He is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, driving while intoxicated, vandalism and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, according to the release.

He was being held at the High Point jail on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

