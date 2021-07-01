High Point man accused of killing HPU student will remain in custody, charged with first-degree murder

HIGH POINT — A High Point man accused of killing his girlfriend and driving her body to Tennessee appeared in Guilford County court Wednesday.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, will remain in custody at the High Point jail without bail, charged with concealment of death and first-degree murder, according to court documents.

Cadogan was extradited back to Guilford County earlier this week after being arrested in Tennessee on June 21.

Earlier on June 21, High Point police officers were sent to to check on Cadogan’s live-in girlfriend, 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado, at Delgado’s apartment at 3942 2E Pallas Way. Investigators believed Delgado, a High Point University student, was fatally assaulted by Cadogan and that he was driving to Tennessee to dispose of her body, police said in a news release.

According to a news report by WCYB-Channel 5, which serves Virginia and parts of Tennessee, Cadogan called another woman to help him dispose of Delgado's body after he strangled her during an argument. The woman, working with police, called Cadogan back and the two agreed to meet at a marina on Watauga Lake in Carter County, WCYB reported.