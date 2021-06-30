 Skip to main content
High Point man arrested Wednesday in connection with homicide last August
High Point man arrested Wednesday in connection with homicide last August

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting last August, according to a news release from High Point police.

Tyzeon C. Shipman

On Wednesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder on Tyzeon C. Shipman of High Point, according to the release.

Shipman is charged in the Aug. 22 slaying of Kaylum J. Hall, 27, of High Point. 

Hall was found in a vehicle at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. Hall was taken to High Point Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shipman had been removed from the custody of the Guilford County jail in High Point, where he is awaiting extradition to Maryland on charges of first-degree murder, according to the release.

