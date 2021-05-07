High Point man charged following death of man found unresponsive in homeless camp, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a High Point man following the death of a man found unresponsive in a homeless camp last week, police said in a news release.

On April 29, officers responded to a homeless camp in a wooded area near the 2000 block of S. Main St. They found 50-year-old Jaswinder Kumar of High Point, lying unresponsive in a tent, blood coming from his nose and mouth, according to police.

Kumar was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The medical examiner contacted police on Monday and told detectives Kumar's death would be classified as a possible homicide due to massive head trauma discovered during the examination of Kumar's body. Kumar had broken facial bones and several brain bleeds, according to police.

Detective launched an investigation, interviewing the homeless population and checking surveillance footage at local businesses. In the days leading up to his death, Kumar was assaulted and knocked unconscious on at least three different occasions by 34-year-old Brandon D. Howard, police said.

Police found Howard, who admitted he had two different physical altercations with Kumar, including one the night before Kumar was found by police.