 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point man charged following death of man found unresponsive in homeless camp, police say
0 comments
top story

High Point man charged following death of man found unresponsive in homeless camp, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a High Point man following the death of a man found unresponsive in a homeless camp last week, police said in a news release. 

On April 29, officers responded to a homeless camp in a wooded area near the 2000 block of S. Main St. They found 50-year-old Jaswinder Kumar of High Point, lying unresponsive in a tent, blood coming from his nose and mouth, according to police. 

Kumar was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The medical examiner contacted police on Monday and told detectives Kumar's death would be classified as a possible homicide due to massive head trauma discovered during the examination of Kumar's body. Kumar had broken facial bones and several brain bleeds, according to police. 

Detective launched an investigation, interviewing the homeless population and checking surveillance footage at local businesses. In the days leading up to his death, Kumar was assaulted and knocked unconscious on at least three different occasions by 34-year-old Brandon D. Howard, police said. 

Police found Howard, who admitted he had two different physical altercations with Kumar, including one the night before Kumar was found by police. 

Howard was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. 

He is in custody at the High Point jail under a $200,000 bail. 

Brandon D. Howard

Brandon Howard

 Courtesy of High Point Police Department
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Lincoln Center opening 10 outdoor stages

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting
Crime

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting

Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, was arrested Tuesday by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lashon Ellerbe, also of Greensboro.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News