High Point man charged in second shooting, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man already jailed on a murder charge in a fatal shooting last month has now been accused in another shooting from 2021.

Nigel D. Pegues, 28, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the July 20, 2021, shooting of a man on Camden Avenue, police said in a news release. Officers responded that day to a report of a shooting and found a male victim had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital where he survived his injuries, police said.

Police said they identified a suspect at the time, but did not have enough probable cause to make an arrest. However, investigators received more information on Wednesday that led to the charge, police said.

Pegues was already being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder in the May 27 shooting death of 49-year-old Cornelius R. Woods Sr. of High Point.

Pegues received a $2 million bail on the new charge.