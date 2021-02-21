High Point man charged in shooting of Kernersville police officer, who was in critical condition on Sunday, authorities say

KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville police officer was shot three times with his own gun during a struggle with a High Point man who was later arrested, according to authorities and court documents.

The officer is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. The officer was shot at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and Blocker was arrested at 9:45 a.m. later that day.

According to arrest warrants, the officer is S. Houle.

The incident occurred at Century Square Apartments, said Officer Blake Jones, spokesman for Kernersville police. The complex is near Century Park Boulevard and Century Place Boulevard.

Arrest warrants said Houle was “returning a subject to his residence after release from custody” and encountered Blocker. The arrest warrants said Houle had encountered Blocker earlier in the day after he ran away from a traffic stop.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Houle was shot three times in the face, arm and hand with his gun, according to arrest warrants.

Jones declined to provide more details about what happened.