High Point man charged in shooting of Kernersville police officer, who was in critical condition on Sunday, authorities say

KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville police officer was shot three times with his own gun during a struggle with a High Point man who was later arrested, according to authorities and court documents.
The officer is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. The officer was shot at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and Blocker was arrested at 9:45 a.m. later that day.
According to arrest warrants, the officer is S. Houle.
The incident occurred at Century Square Apartments, said Officer Blake Jones, spokesman for Kernersville police. The complex is near Century Park Boulevard and Century Place Boulevard.
Arrest warrants said Houle was “returning a subject to his residence after release from custody” and encountered Blocker. The arrest warrants said Houle had encountered Blocker earlier in the day after he ran away from a traffic stop.
Houle was shot three times in the face, arm and hand with his gun, according to arrest warrants.
Jones declined to provide more details about what happened.
Houle was in a marked cruiser and was not dispatched to a call at the time, Jones said. The officer called dispatchers and said he needed help. Kernersville officers do not have partners in the vehicles when they are out on patrol, Jones said.
"We know this is tragic for our community," Jones said. "This is not something we normally face."
He said the officer has been on the force for several years.
In 2015, Blocker was arrested on charges of breaking into six motor vehicles in Davidson County. High Point police arrested him for possession of a stolen vehicle.
He spent two years and three months in prison after being convicted of those charges. He was released in July 2020.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Winston-Salem police assisted in the shooting investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.
