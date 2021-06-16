High Point man charged with death by motor vehicle following crash that killed passenger, police say

HIGH POINT — The driver of a car that overturned, leading to the death of a passenger, has been charged with death by motor vehicle, police said in a news release.

Ronnie Lee Ellerbe Jr., 21, turned himself into authorities on Tuesday. Warrants for the High Point man's arrest were issued Monday on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to maintain a lane of travel and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to police.

On June 8, Ellerbe was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra that left the road and struck a tree on East Russell Avenue near Hines Street, police said.

The front seat passenger, 25-year-old Jasmine Monique Dunbar, died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from her injuries, according to police.

Ellerbe also was taken to Wake Forest Baptist.

A 14-year-old boy in the back seat was taken to Cone Health MedCenter High Point for treatment, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Ellerbe was issued a $5,000 unsecured bail and is due back in court on July 26.