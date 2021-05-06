High Point man charged with death by vehicle following fatal crash outside church; police say he was going 82 mph

HIGH POINT — Authorities have charged a High Point man who fled the scene of a fatal crash outside of a church Sunday.

Raeshaun S. Smith, 32, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury/death, misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding, among other charges.

At about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Gwon Yong Hwan, 70, was killed while exiting the parking lot of the Korean American Presbyterian Church of Greater Greensboro in the 3500 block of Johnson St.

Hwan, who lived in High Point, pulled out of the church parking lot onto Johnson Street and was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro, according to police.

Police said Smith was traveling 82 mph after exiting Interstate 74 when he hit Hwan's 2014 Honda Accord.

Smith ran from the crash to his residence, but eventually returned to the scene and told officers that he was the driver of the Camaro, police said.

Smith was charged and released under a $50,000 unsecured bail.