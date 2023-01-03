 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

High Point man charged with first-degree murder after 80-year-old victim dies, police say

  • 0
Combs.jpg

Combs

 High Point Police Department, Provided

HIGH POINT — Police have charged a High Point man with first-degree murder in the death of an 80-year-old man who died in late December.

Joshua Levi-Thomas Combs, 37, is being held in the Van Buren County Detention Center in Arkansas with no bond. He is awaiting extradition to North Carolina, High Point police said in a news release.

On Dec. 9, at approximately 11 p.m., High Point officers responded to the 3000 block of Windchase Court about a robbery with a serious assault. When officers arrived, they found Johnny Blizzard suffering from extensive injuries.

Blizzard was hospitalized in serious condition. Investigators determined someone stole Blizzard's vehicle and a firearm.

Warrants were issued for Combs on charges of larceny of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and larceny of a motor vehicle.

People are also reading…

On Dec. 11, Combs was arrested after he was located in Fort Smith, Ark., driving the victim’s stolen vehicle, police said.

On Dec. 26, Blizzard’s family notified police of his death.

This case marks High Point’s 14th homicide in 2022, based on date and time, police said. There were 15 homicides in 2022.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US, Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert