High Point man charged with first-degree murder after 80-year-old victim dies, police say

HIGH POINT — Police have charged a High Point man with first-degree murder in the death of an 80-year-old man who died in late December.

Joshua Levi-Thomas Combs, 37, is being held in the Van Buren County Detention Center in Arkansas with no bond. He is awaiting extradition to North Carolina, High Point police said in a news release.

On Dec. 9, at approximately 11 p.m., High Point officers responded to the 3000 block of Windchase Court about a robbery with a serious assault. When officers arrived, they found Johnny Blizzard suffering from extensive injuries.

Blizzard was hospitalized in serious condition. Investigators determined someone stole Blizzard's vehicle and a firearm.

Warrants were issued for Combs on charges of larceny of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 11, Combs was arrested after he was located in Fort Smith, Ark., driving the victim’s stolen vehicle, police said.

On Dec. 26, Blizzard’s family notified police of his death.

This case marks High Point’s 14th homicide in 2022, based on date and time, police said. There were 15 homicides in 2022.