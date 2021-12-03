 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point man charged with murder after fatal shooting of 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police say
0 Comments
top story breaking

High Point man charged with murder after fatal shooting of 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a High Point man in connection to the November shooting death of a 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He's being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center, according to police. 

The arrest comes after officers responded on Nov. 29 to the 600 block of College Road and found Taha Abdalla Babeker with a gunshot wound, Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Babeker was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

This Jordanian sanitation worker is a TikTok star

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert