High Point man charged with murder after fatal shooting of 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a High Point man in connection to the November shooting death of a 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police said in a news release.

Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He's being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center, according to police.

The arrest comes after officers responded on Nov. 29 to the 600 block of College Road and found Taha Abdalla Babeker with a gunshot wound, Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Babeker was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.