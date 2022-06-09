 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

High Point man faces murder charge in shooting, police say

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Authorities arrested a High Point man on Thursday who is accused killing a man last month, according to a news release from High Point police.

Nigel D. Pegues

Nigel D. Pegues

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Nigel D. Pegues, 28, at about 7:15 a.m. He faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Cornelius R. Woods Sr., according to the release.

Marshals arrested Pegues without incident at an apartment at 2221 Shadow Valley Road in High Point.

High Point police officers responded to the late-night shooting at 516 Pendleton Court on May 27. They found Woods, 49, of High Point, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted by Guilford County EMS, but Woods died at the scene, police said.

No further information was available.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

The hours-long footage covers the tense standoff between Joseph Lopez and police officers from the time they came on the scene until EMS personnel arrived and attempted to revive Lopez, who was shot in the head. Greensboro interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle on Monday requested a judge's permission for the footage to be released.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 ways to build your brand on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert