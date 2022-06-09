High Point man faces murder charge in shooting, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities arrested a High Point man on Thursday who is accused killing a man last month, according to a news release from High Point police.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Nigel D. Pegues, 28, at about 7:15 a.m. He faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Cornelius R. Woods Sr., according to the release.

Marshals arrested Pegues without incident at an apartment at 2221 Shadow Valley Road in High Point.

High Point police officers responded to the late-night shooting at 516 Pendleton Court on May 27. They found Woods, 49, of High Point, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted by Guilford County EMS, but Woods died at the scene, police said.

No further information was available.