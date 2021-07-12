High Point man in custody after 1 woman shot in face, another in side of head, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot two women early Sunday morning, police said in a news release.

About 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3730 1G Admiral Drive and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old woman from Greensboro, was shot in the face. A 22-year-old woman from Virginia was shot in the right side of the head, police said.

Both were transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Officers found Justin Wesley McQueen, 29, on scene and took him into custody.

McQueen was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of firearm by felon. He's being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.