High Point man killed in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a High Point man was shot and killed at a Greensboro hotel early Monday morning, police said in a news release.

About 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Extended Stay America, located at 4317 Big Tree Way, and found Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Lucas was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn, officers found Lucas inside the hotel, but Glenn could not confirm if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the hotel.

Lucas was not an employee of the hotel, but the investigation into whether or not he was a guest is ongoing, Glenn said.

Police said there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.