High Point man shot to death Monday afternoon, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, High Point police said in a news release.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 4326 Garden Club St. Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old Terrance J. Parms of High Point dead from a gunshot wound.
Authorities had a suspect in custody, but additional information was not immediately released.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or report it via the P3 mobile app.