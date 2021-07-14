High Point pair charged in connection to fatal shooting at Speedway earlier this month, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities charged a High Point man with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting death that occurred earlier this month, police said in a news release.

Justin D. Williams, 39, was arrested in the 2900 block of North Main Street on Wednesday and is being held without bail at the High Point jail.

Authorities also arrested Jenitta T. Grace, 39, of High Point. Grace, charged with obstruction of justice, is being held under a $25,000 bail at the High Point jail.

The charges stem from a July 3 shooting at Speedway, located at 801 W. Fairfield Road.

At 12:37 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the convenience store and found 38-year-old Walter Devon Pouncy unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Pouncy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download and use the P3 mobile app.