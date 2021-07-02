 Skip to main content
High Point pair charged with attempted murder after robbing man, shooting him in neck, police say
High Point pair charged with attempted murder after robbing man, shooting him in neck, police say

Joseph Gause and Anthony Boyd

Gause, Boyd

 Courtesy of High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT — Two High Point men are in custody after another man was robbed, shot and abandoned on Ferndale Boulevard early Wednesday, police said in a news release. 

Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Ferndale Boulevard to a report of a man down in the bushes. They located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. 

Hours earlier, about 1 a.m., the victim was riding in a truck with two other men. One of those men pulled out a gun, robbed the victim of $20 and shot him in the neck, according to police.

The pair dragged the wounded man from the truck and left him on Ferndale Boulevard. He was found by neighbors, police said. 

About 10:40 p.m., officers found the truck used in the robbery at 1105 E. Green Drive, along with Joseph Lacy Gause. Gause, 28, was identified as the man who shot and robbed the victim, police said. 

Gause is in custody at the High Point jail under a $100,000 secured bail, charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder. 

About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers arrested the second man linked to the crime.

Anthony Terrell Boyd, 51, was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder. He is in custody at the High Point jail, held under a $150,000 secured bail. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip. 

