High Point police aim to make city safer through traffic safety campaign

HIGH POINT — High Point police issued hundreds of citations and warnings to drivers during a two-week campaign aimed at making the city's roads safer, the department said in a news release Thursday.

The Traffic Safety Surge campaign lasted from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, as a large number of officers patrolled specific areas in the city, including North Main Street, Eastchester Drive, South Main Street and Westchester Drive., according to the department.

The areas were selected due to their high crash volume or high number of traffic complaints by citizens, the department said.

After nine fatal traffic accidents in High Point this year, police are looking to ensure drivers get to their destinations safely, the department said.

During the traffic safety surge, officers issued drivers 194 warnings and 655 citations.

Three people wanted by police were also apprehended during the campaign, and a handful of drivers face other charges, including drug possession and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the department.