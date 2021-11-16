High Point police announce arrest in recent homicide case

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the recent homicide of Shawqueze Ingram, High Point police announced in a news release Tuesday morning.

Cornelius Woods, of High Point, was arrested Monday by police and the U.S. Marshals' Carolinas Regional Task Force in relation to the shooting death of Ingram, which authorites say occurred Nov. 7 in the 1100 block of Wayside Street, according to the news release.

Woods was charged with first degree murder and jailed in Guilford County without bond. Detectives are continuing to investigate a motive for the homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.